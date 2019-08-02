Amerks Partner with Bill Gray's Iceplex to Host 'Grow the Game' Event August 17

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans have partnered with Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex to host "Grow the Game", a Try Hockey for Free event designed to introduce children ages 4 to 14 to the game of ice hockey. This event is unique in that it will take place at Lattimore Arena inside Bill Gray's Iceplex on a rink with no ice, allowing participants to learn in a street hockey format.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 17 and will offer two separate sessions from 10:30 a.m. to noon and again from noon to 1:30 p.m. Participants will be divided up into aged-based groups and will learn the game of hockey by rotating through a series of stations that will emphasize stick handling, shooting, passing, real-game concepts and overall skill development in a fun and relaxed environment. Personalized instruction will be provided by a mix of high-level coaches and players from the Rochester area, including members of the Rochester Americans organization. Previous hockey experience is not required.

The event is completely free and open to kids of all skill levels. Each participant will also receive a complimentary ticket to the Amerks' 2019-20 Home Opener on Friday, October 4. Registration is now open by visiting https://www.billgraysiceplex.com/growthegame.html or www.amerks.com.

Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex is located at 2700 Brighton Henrietta Townline Road.

Rochester begins its 64th American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

