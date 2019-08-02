Gord Murphy Named Associate Head Coach of Wolf Pack

August 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has named Gord Murphy Associate Head Coach of the Rangers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Murphy, 52, joins the Rangers organization after spending parts of the last 16 seasons as an Assistant Coach in the NHL (2002-03 - 2018-19). Most recently, he served parts of five seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Philadelphia Flyers (2014-15 - 2018-19), and he was on the same coaching staff as current Wolf Pack Head Coach Kris Knoblauch for parts of two seasons with the Flyers (2017-18 and 2018-19). Murphy has also served as an Assistant Coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets (2002-03 - 2009-10) and Florida Panthers (2010-11 - 2013-14) in his coaching career. In addition, he was a member of Canada's coaching staff at the 2014 IIHF U18 World Championship, and he helped Canada earn a bronze medal in the tournament.

Prior to beginning his coaching career, Murphy played parts of 14 seasons in the NHL (1988-89 - 2001-02) with the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, and Atlanta Thrashers. The defenseman skated in 862 career NHL games, registering 85 goals and 238 assists for 323 points, along with 668 penalty minutes. During his NHL career, the Willowdale, Ontario native was a member of an expansion team twice (Florida - 1993-94; Atlanta - 1999-00), and he helped the Panthers advance to the Stanley Cup Finals in 1995-96.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.