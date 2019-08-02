Barracuda Announce 2019-20 Promotional Schedule

August 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





SAN JOSE - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the National Hockey League's (@NHL) San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), have announced their 2019-20 promotional schedule, which will feature six specialty jersey nights, four bobblehead giveaways, several themed nights and more.

The Barracuda will kick off their 34-game home schedule at SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, October 11 (7 p.m.) against Pacific Division rival the San Diego Gulls and the first 4,000 fans will receive a Barracuda clear bag in conjunction with SAP Center's new clear bag policy. Also, opening night will include second-intermission scratched player signings presented by Williams Party Rentals.

In 2019-20, the Barracuda are celebrating their 5th Anniversary which will include multiple promotional nights geared toward the clubs fifth season. Including a 5th Anniversary celebration, a three-game collectible bobblehead giveaway series and more.

For the first time, the Barracuda will host a pair of Cuda Classroom Days on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, and Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (St. Patrick's Day). Each game will include an 11 a.m. start time and an activity book handout for all students in attendance.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night, the first of six specialty jersey nights, is set for Sunday, November 3, 2019 (3 p.m.) against the Tucson Roadrunners. The Barracuda will don specialty lavender sweaters for the first time in team history to support Hockey Fights Cancer (Jerseys will be auctioned off during and after the game. For more info on Barracuda jersey auctions click HERE). Hockey Fights Cancer is dedicated to raising money and awareness toward cancer research. In addition to specialty jerseys, all social platforms, dasher boards, and in-arena graphics will be made lavender in honor of the evening.

On Sunday, November 17, 2019 (5 p.m.) the Barracuda will celebrate the City of San Jose and the surrounding areas on the first-ever 408 Night when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners. The game will include a t-shirt giveaway to the first 4,000 fans in the building and the Barracuda will wear San Jose inspired specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off during and after the game.

Teddy Bear Toss Night returns on Friday, November 22, 2019 (7 p.m.) when the Barracuda take on the Colorado Eagles at SAP Center at San Jose. Fans are encouraged to bring new or lightly used bears with them to the game and when the Barracuda score their first goal, fans can toss their bear onto the ice. The Bears will be collected and donated to various organizations in the San Clara County in the following weeks by players and staff.

One of the most popular promotions returns for the fourth consecutive year in 2019-20 as the Barracuda will host Pucks and Paws Night on Sunday, December 29, 2019 (5 p.m.) when they take on the Bakersfield Condors. Fans can bring their dog to the game by purchasing a special dog ticket.

The third specialty jersey night will be player designed and is set for Sunday, January 12, 2020 (3 p.m.) when the Barracuda host the Stockton Heat. In addition to specialty jerseys, the first 3,500 fans in the building will receive two-player bobblehead honoring the past and present of the Barracuda over their five-year history.

The Barracuda will be back in black on Saturday, January 25, 2020 (7 p.m.) as they take on the Ontario Reign for 5th Anniversary Night. The first 4,000 fans in the building will receive a black 5th Anniversary t-shirt and team-issued black jerseys will be made available during and after the game via auction.

The remaining bobblehead series giveaways will take place on Black Friday, Friday, November 29, 2019 (6 p.m.) against the Bakersfield Condors and President's Day, Monday, February 6, 2020 (6 p.m.), when the Barracuda take on the Tucson Roadrunners.

On Saturday, February 29, 2020 (1:15 p.m.), the Barracuda, in collaboration with the San Jose Giants, will host their first San Jose Churros Day. The game will include a baseball theme throughout the arena during the game and the Barracuda will wear specialty Churro jerseys. Over the last two seasons, as a part of Copa de la Diversion initiative, the Giants have worn specialty themed churro jerseys and hats. The themed game has been one of the Giants most successful promotions over the last two seasons.

Friday, March 6, 2020 (7 p.m.) is Cuda "Country" Night as the Barracuda host the San Diego Gulls. Along with wearing speciality jerseys, Cuda Country will honor head coach Roy "Cowboy" Sommer with his first-ever bobblehead. The night will feature a country-western theme throughout the arena and the first 4,000 fans in the building will receive a Sommer win-counter bobblehead.

Fan Appreciation Night is set for the final home game of the regular season on Saturday, April 4, 2020 (1:15 p.m.) against the Stockton Heat and will feature in-game giveaways, a team photo giveaway to the first 4,000 fans in the building and "shirts off their backs" game-issued orange jersey auction.

Once again SAP Center at San Jose will be offering $10 parking to all of its guests during Barracuda games (Four or more passengers in a car will no longer receive complimentary parking).

Per league policy, San Jose will wear white jerseys at home until the Christmas break and then shift to a dark sweater (teal/orange) on home ice after that point.

All concession pricing and specials will be announced at a later date.

San Jose Barracuda 2019-20 Theme Nights Schedule

Fri., Oct. 11 Home Opener - Clear bag giveaway (first 4,000 fans)

Wed., Oct. 30 Cuda Classroom Day - Activity book giveaway for students, 11 a.m. start time

Sun., Nov. 3 Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Specialty jerseys

Sun., Nov. 17 408 Day - Specialty jerseys, t-shirt giveaway (first 4,000 fans)

Fri., Nov. 22 Teddy Bear Toss

Fri., Nov. 29 5th Anniversary collectable bobblehead #1 (first 4,000 fans)

Sun., Dec. 29 Pucks and Paws

Sun., Jan. 12 5th Anniversary collectable bobblehead #2 (first 3,500 fans)

Sat., Jan. 25 5th Anniversary Night - Black specialty jerseys, t-shirt giveaway (first 4,000 fans)

Mon., Feb. 17 5th Anniversary Night - collectable bobblehead #3 (first 4,000 fans)

Sat., Feb 29 San Jose Churros Day - Specialty jerseys

Fri., March 6 Cuda "Country" Night - Specialty jerseys, Roy Sommer cowboy-themed bobblehead giveaway (first 4,000 fans)

Tues., March 17 Cuda Classroom Day - Activity book giveaway for students, 11 a.m. start time

Sat., April 4 Fan Appreciation Night - Team photo giveaway, Orange jersey auction

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.