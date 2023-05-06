Admirals Battle Texas in Central Division Finals

Milwaukee, WI-The American Hockey League announced today that the Admirals will face-off against the Texas Stars in the Central Division Finals beginning with game one on Friday, May 12th at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

The best-of-five series continues on Saturday, May 13th at 6 pm, also at Panther Arena before shifting to Texas for games 3, and if necessary, four and five. As the top seed in the division the Stars had the choice of hosting the first two or final three games.

Central Division Finals (best-of-5)

C1-Texas Stars vs. C2-Milwaukee Admirals

Game 1 - Fri., May 12 - Texas at Milwaukee, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 13 - Texas at Milwaukee, 6:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 17 - Milwaukee at Texas, 7:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 19 - Milwaukee at Texas, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 21 - Milwaukee at Texas, 7:00

Texas won the Central Division Title this year with 92 points, three ahead of the Admirals. Milwaukee finished the season with more wins (41-40), but the Stars earned more overtime/shoot-out points. Head-to-head, both of the team's won four of the eight meetings with three wins apiece for the home team.

Tickets for games one and two are on sale now by visiting www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or stopping by the Admirals office at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave during normal business hours.

