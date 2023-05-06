Division Final Schedules Announced for 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs

May 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the four Division Final series of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The best-of-five series are played in either a 2-2-1 or a 2-3 format. In the 2-3 format, the higher seed has the option of playing either the first two games or the last three games at home.

Atlantic Division Finals (best-of-5)

A2-Hershey Bears vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack

Game 1 - Thu., May 11 - Hartford at Hershey, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 13 - Hartford at Hershey, 7:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 17 - Hershey at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 19 - Hershey at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 5 - Tue., May 23 - Hartford at Hershey, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division Finals (best-of-5)

N1-Toronto Marlies vs. N3-Rochester Americans

Game 1 - Thu., May 11 - Rochester at Toronto, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 13 - Rochester at Toronto, 4:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 17 - Toronto at Rochester, 7:05

*Game 4 - Fri., May 19 - Toronto at Rochester, 7:05

*Game 5 - Sun., May 21 - Rochester at Toronto, 4:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Finals (best-of-5)

C1-Texas Stars vs. C2-Milwaukee Admirals

Game 1 - Fri., May 12 - Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 13 - Texas at Milwaukee, 7:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 17 - Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 19 - Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 21 - Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Finals (best-of-5)

P1-Calgary Wranglers vs. P2-Coachella Valley Firebirds

Game 1 - Thu., May 11 - Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9:05

Game 2 - Fri., May 12 - Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9:05

Game 3 - Mon., May 15 - Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 4 - Wed., May 17 - Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 5 - Fri., May 19 - Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Twenty-three teams qualified for the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. The first round series were best-of-three; the division semifinals and division finals are best-of-five, and the conference finals and Calder Cup Finals will be best-of-seven.

All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.