Rocco Grimaldi Added to 2023 U.S. Men's National Team Roster

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Forward Rocco Grimaldi (Rossmoor, Calif.), who finished the 2022-23 season with the Rockford IceHogs, has been added to the roster of the U.S. Men's National Team that will take part in the upcoming 2023 IIHF Men's World Championship it was announced yesterday by USA Hockey.

Grimaldi, 30, posted 17 points (6G, 11A) in 16 games with the IceHogs after arriving in a trade from the San Diego Gulls on Mar. 2. The forward also added four points (1G, 3A) in five Calder Cup Playoff games with Rockford, including the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 1 against the Iowa Wild in the First Round.

Grimaldi has helped the U.S. to three gold medals on the international stage, including in the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship, and the 2010 and 2011 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship.

He will make be making his first appearance in the IIHF Men's World Championship.

