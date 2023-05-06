Amerks Advance to Meet Toronto in North Division Finals of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs

(Rochester, NY) - For the second straight year, the Rochester Americans are moving onto the third round of the American Hockey League's Calder Cup Playoffs, where they will meet the Toronto Marlies in the North Division Finals.

The Amerks stormed back from a 2-0 series deficit to defeat the Syracuse Crunch three games to two with a 5-4 overtime win in Game 5 of the North Division Semifinals earlier tonight at Upstate Medical University Arena. It was just the third time in franchise history Rochester came back to win a playoff series after trailing 2-0.

The third-round series will mark the fourth meeting in the postseason between the two teams and the first since the opening round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The best-of-five series is set to get underway with Game 1 in Toronto on Thursday, May 11 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Rochester will host Game 3 on Wednesday, May 17, and if necessary, Game 4 on Friday, May 19 at The Blue Cross Arena.

Below is the full third-round schedule for the best-of-five North Division Finals between the third-place Amerks and first-place Marlies.

Game 1 | Thursday, May 11 - Rochester at Toronto | 7:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum

Game 2 | Saturday, May 13 - Rochester at Toronto| 4:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum

Game 3 | Wednesday, May 17 - Toronto at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

*Game 4 | Friday, May 19 - Toronto at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

*Game 5 | Sunday, May 21 - Rochester at Toronto | 4:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum

*if necessary

Tickets for Game 3 are scheduled to go on sale to the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, but a special presale online-only offer will be available to select fans at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 8. Fans are encouraged to sign up for presale access at www.amerks.com/playoffs.

Single-game tickets start as low as just $18, and fans are encouraged to buy early as prices will rise.

Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

