Adkison Stuns Mets with Walk-Off Homer in Cardinals 2-1 Win

May 15, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla. - Palm Beach's Chase Adkison hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Cardinals to a dramatic 2-1 victory over the St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The defeat was the 11 th in a row suffered by the Mets. Five have been by one run.

Mets starter Kade Morris dazzled on the mound, blanking the Cardinals over a career-high 7.0 innings. Morris scattered five singles, did not walk a batter and struck out six. He retired the final five Cardinals he faced and threw 91 pitches.

The Mets broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when Colin Houck hit a two-out RBI single off Palm Beach starter Darlin Saladin that plated Jesus Baez for a 1-0 lead. Baez started the inning with a sharp single to extend his hitting streak to 15 consecutive games.

The Mets had a chance to blow the game open in the seventh inning. They loaded the bases with no outs but Cardinals reliever Hunter Hayes got Kevin Villavicencio to pop out and Marco Vargas to hit into an inning-ending double play on the ninth pitch of an at-bat.

Zach Thornton relieved Morris in the eighth inning and retired the side in order on 12 pitches.

Johnfrank Salazar started the bottom of the ninth with an infield single. Thornton got a line out from Miguel Villarroel for the first out of the inning. Then Adkinson came to the plate and hit a 2-2 breaking ball down the left field line for the game-winning homer.

Eight of the nine Mets batters in the lineup recorded a hit.

The Mets (12-23) and Cardinals (20-15) play the third game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

