Watts-Brown Strikes out Nine; Jays Shut out Jupiter

May 15, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Blue Jays No. 18 prospect Juaron Watts-Brown struck out a season-high nine batters in just four innings, setting the tone for a 5-0 Dunedin shutout win over Jupiter on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark.

The victory is the Blue Jays' first this season over the Hammerheads after Jupiter took the first seven games of the season series.

Dunedin jumped ahead with a third-inning jolt, as Yhoangel Aponte ripped a three-run homer to left field to put the Jays ahead. The longball was the second hit of a four-for-four performance for Aponte.

Watts-Brown faced one-over the minimum through three innings, striking out six of the first nine batters of the game. The right hander ran into trouble in the fourth, as Jupiter loaded the bases with one out with a single and two walks.

Despite dealing with an apparent calf cramp, the California native delivered to escape the jam, striking out back-to-back hitters to strand the bases loaded. Watts-Brown exited the game following the fourth, racking up 20 swings and misses.

The Blue Jays' lead grew to 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Edward Duran scored on a wild pitch.

In the eighth, Dunedin notched another run as Jean Joseph poked a sacrifice fly to left field to drive in Bryce Arnold from third base.

On the other side of the scorecard, the Jays bullpen followed Watts-Brown with five hitless frames to close the game. Yondrei Rojas struck out three in two innings, Irv Carter turned in a 1-2-3 seventh, and Eliander Alcalde finished the contest with scoreless eighth and ninth innings.

The Jays will look for back-to-back wins on Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 pm. Grant Rogers is set to start for Dunedin.

