Adirondack Ties up Series in Game 2

April 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS, NY - Behind a 21 save shutout by Isaac Poulter and two goals from Shane Harper, the Adirondack got even in the North Division Semifinals, defeating the Maine Mariners 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Cool Insuring Arena. The series will shift to Portland for the next three games of the series, starting Friday night.

Shane Harper netted a pair of goals in the opening period to stake the Thunder to a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. The first came at 9:15, finishing a 3-on-2 rush, and the second was a power play tally at 15:05. Both goals were set up by Tristan Ashbrook and Mac Welsher.

Neither team scored in the 2nd period, but the Mariners had four power play chances in the frame and failed to capitalize. Thunder netminder Isaac Poulter made a key save on an Alex Kile chance just as the second period came to an end.

A strong third period push by the Mariners wasn't enough, as Poulter completed hit shutout, with a total of 21 stops. Brad Arvanitis stopped 22 of 24 for the Mariners

The North Division Semifinals now shifts to the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland for Games 3, 4, and 5 next weekend. Game 3 is a 7:15 PM puck drop on Friday with Game 4 at 6 PM on Saturday and Game 5 at 3 PM on Sunday. Tickets for all first-round home playoff games are on sale now at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. The Maine Mariners 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs are presented by Evergreen Credit Union.

