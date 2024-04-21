Thunder Even Series with 2-0 Shutout over Mariners

April 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder take on the Maine Mariners

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder take on the Maine Mariners(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - Isaac Poulter stopped all 21 shots he faced, and Shane Harper scored twice as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Maine Mariners 2-0 on Sunday night in front of 4,702 at Cool Insuring Arena. With the victory, the Thunder evened the North Division Semifinal at one game apiece.

Adirondack took a 1-0 lead at 9:15 of the opening period as Mac Welsher and Tristan Ashbrook helped set up Shane Harper for the lead. After receiving the pass from Welsher, Ashbrook sent the puck over to Harper and he fired a shot up and over the left shoulder of goaltender Brad Arvanitis for the one-goal lead.

Shane Harper scored his second goal of the first period on the power play with 4:55 left in the first period. Tristan Ashbrook helped set up Mac Welsher and Harper sent another shot over the left shoulder of Brad Arvanitis for a 2-0 lead. Adirondack took the two-goal lead into the intermission, along with a 9-7 shot advantage.

Isaac Poulter stopped all 21 shots he faced for his first playoff victory and his first playoff shutout. Brad Arvanitis denied 22 of 24 in the loss.

The Thunder head to Maine for Game 3 of the North Division Semifinal on Friday, April 26 at 7:15 p.m. presented by Great Meadow Federal Credit Union. Fans can enjoy a FREE watch party inside Heritage Hall with food and drinks available for purchase. Doors to Heritage Hall open 30 minutes prior to puck drop!

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE . For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.