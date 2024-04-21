ECHL Transactions - April 21
April 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 21, 2024:
Greenville:
Add Quinn Olson, F activated from reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Damien Giroux, F assigned by Rochester, added to playoff roster
Kansas City:
Add David Noel, D activated from reserve
Add Nolan Sullivan, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin MacPherson, D placed on reserve
Delete Brad Schoonbaert, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Wyllum Deveaux, F returned from loan to Providence
Orlando:
Add Jeremie Biakabutuka, D assigned from Springfield by St. Louis, added to playoff roster
Delete Chase Carter, D placed on reserve
