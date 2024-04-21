ECHL Transactions - April 21

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 21, 2024:

Greenville:

Add Quinn Olson, F activated from reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Damien Giroux, F assigned by Rochester, added to playoff roster

Kansas City:

Add David Noel, D activated from reserve

Add Nolan Sullivan, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin MacPherson, D placed on reserve

Delete Brad Schoonbaert, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Wyllum Deveaux, F returned from loan to Providence

Orlando:

Add Jeremie Biakabutuka, D assigned from Springfield by St. Louis, added to playoff roster

Delete Chase Carter, D placed on reserve

