Adirondack Thunder Sign Multi-Year Affiliation Agreement with New Jersey Devils

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder announced today that they have signed a multi-year extension that would keep their affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League's New Jersey Devils. The 2021-22 season will be the fifth that the Thunder and the Devils have partnered to help develop future NHL prospects.

"The New Jersey Devils have been an outstanding partner since the Thunder moved east," Thunder Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Alex Loh said. "They have committed to help us win and we are excited to develop more of their players as we have in the past. We are thrilled to continue to work with them for the upcoming season and beyond."

Within the agreement, the Thunder gain the Utica Comets as their American Hockey League affiliate. The Devils have seen five players go through the ECHL ranks with Adirondack before making their NHL debuts (MacKenzie Blackwood, Colton White, Ken Appleby, Josh Jacobs, Scott Wedgewood).

"On behalf of the New Jersey Devils organization, we are pleased to join the Adirondack Thunder in the announcement to extend their partnership as our ECHL affiliate for the 2021-22 season," New Jersey Devils Senior Vice President/Assistant General Manager Dan MacKinnon said. "Since the affiliation was officially established five years ago, we have seen firsthand how the Adirondack staff developed and cultivated players for the transition to the American Hockey League. We are all excited to work together next season as the Thunder return to the ice."

