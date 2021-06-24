Officials Named for 2021 Kelly Cup Finals

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The following five referees and five linesmen have been selected to work the 2021 Kelly Cup Finals. The officials are selected based on the merit of their performance over the course of the regular season and their work thus far in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

As was the case throughout the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, all games during the Kelly Cup Finals will utilize the two-referee system.

Referees - Andrew Bruggeman (2nd Kelly Cup Finals), Sean MacFarlane (2nd), Alex Normandin (2nd), Jake Rekucki (1st) and Andrew Wilk (2nd)

Linesmen - Brady Fagan (1st Kelly Cup Finals), Shane Gustafson (1st), Kilian McNamara (1st), Chris Williams (2nd) and Tarrington Wyonzek (1st).

"The 10 officials selected have endured a season like no other," said ECHL Manager of Officiating Stephen Thomson. "They all have had an outstanding year and have proven their ability so far in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. I know how hard these guys have worked and they have dedicated themselves to the protocols in place to get to this point and personally would like to congratulate them on the honor of being selected to work the Kelly Cup Finals."

Kelly Cup Finals

Fort Wayne Komets vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Game 1 - Friday, June 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Carolina Ice Palace in North Charleston, South Carolina

Game 2 - Sunday, June 27 at 6:05 p.m. ET at Carolina Ice Palace in North Charleston, South Carolina

Game 3 - Wednesday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Game 4 - Friday, July 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana *

Game 5 - Saturday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana *

* - If Necessary

