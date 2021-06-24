Kansas City Mavericks Announce Partnership with Whataburger

Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced its partnership with Whataburger for the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons today.

"Whataburger has a long history of partnering with sports organizations like the Kansas City Mavericks," said Jeff Altman, Whataburger Director of Sponsorships, Marketing and Innovation. "Through this partnership, we look forward to making a difference right here in the Kansas City community and hope to see you on the ice soon!"

The Mavericks and Whataburger partnership kicks off at the Mavericks 13th season home opener on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

