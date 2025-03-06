Adam Jones Elected to Orioles Hall of Fame

The Baltimore Orioles on Thursday announced that former AquaSox Adam Jones have been elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame. After being selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 2003 MLB draft, he reported to Everett for a handful of games at the end of the season.

Jones spent 11 of his 14 major league seasons in a Baltimore uniform (2008-18) following his acquisition from the Seattle Mariners on February 8, 2008. He ranks among all-time franchise leaders (since 1954) in hits (4th, 1,781), home runs (5th, 263), RBI (5th, 866), runs (5th, 875), doubles (7th, 305), and games played (8th, 1,613).

A five-time All-Star (2009, 2012-15), Jones is one of six Orioles in franchise history to be named an All-Star in at least five seasons, joining Cal Ripken, Jr. (19), Brooks Robinson (15), Eddie Murray (7), Jim Palmer (6), and Mike Mussina (5). A four-time Gold Glove Award winner in center field (2009, 2012-14), Jones' 2009 Gold Glove marked the first by a Baltimore outfielder since Blair (1975), while his 2013 Slugger Award was the first by an Orioles outfielder since the award was created in 1980.

Jones was a three-time Roberto Clemente Award nominee (2011, 2013, 2016), an annual recognition of a player from each MLB club that "best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field." He finished his Orioles career with six Heart and Hustle Award nominations (2012, 2014-18) and three Most Valuable Oriole recognition's (2011-13). He officially retired from baseball as a Baltimore Oriole on September 15, 2023, and in January 2025, returned to the organization as a Special Advisor to the General Manager and Community Ambassador.

Jones, along with Joe Orsulak and Tom Davis, will be recognized on Friday, August 8, at a luncheon at Oriole Park hosted by the Oriole Advocates, founders of the Orioles Hall of Fame. The on-field induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 9.

