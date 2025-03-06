12 Alumni on Mariners Spring Breakout Roster

March 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Major League Baseball and the Seattle Mariners announced today the Mariners roster for the 2025 Spring Breakout game, set for Thursday, March 14 at 5:05 PT against the Cleveland Guardians prospects.

Spring Breakout showcases baseball's future stars, as each Major League organization fields a team full of their top prospects to play an exhibition game against the top prospects from another organization.

The Mariners roster features 20 of their top-30 prospects according to Baseball America, including 11 of their top 12 prospects: #1 Colt Emerson, #2 Cole Young, #4 Michael Arroyo, #5 Felnin Celesten, #6 Harry Ford, #7 Lazaro Montes, #8 Logan Evans, #9 Ryan Sloan, #10 Tyler Locklear, #11 Jurrangelo Cijntje and #12 Brandyn Garcia. Only #3 Jonny Farmelo, who is recovering from an injury, is not on the roster among Seattle's top-12 prospects.

Six of the prospects on the roster rank in Baseball America's Top-100 MLB Prospects: Emerson (#16), Young (#56), Arroyo (#77), Celesten (#89), Ford (#95) and Montes (#97). Farmelo ranks #70 to round out Seattle's MLB-leading 7 in the Top-100. The Mariners organization has the #1 farm system according to Keith Law of The Athletic. Seattle also boasts the #5 farm system as named by Baseball America.

AquaSox fans should recognize many names on the Mariners roster, as 12 of players have spent time playing for Everett.

Michael Arroyo, INF (2024)

Caleb Cali, INF (2024)

Colt Emerson, INF (2024)

Harry Ford, C/OF (2023)

Brandyn Garcia, LHP (2024)

Tyler Locklear, INF (2023)

Lazaro Montes, OF (2024)

Spencer Packard, DH (2022)

Brock Rodden, INF (2024)

Jared Sundstrom, OF (2024)

Ben Williamson, INF (2024)

Cole Young, INF (2023)

"We couldn't be prouder of this group of players that will represent the Mariners in the Spring Breakout Game," said Vice President, Assistant General Manager Andy McKay. "Under the leadership of [Director of Player Development] Justin Toole and his staff, we saw each of these players make big strides in their development last year in addition to winning championships in both Modesto and Arkansas. On the field as well as off the field, this is a special group of people who our fans will love to watch in T Mobile Park in the coming years."

Eleven of the prospects on the 2025 roster were on the Mariners Spring Breakout roster for the inaugural event in 2024.

Catch all the action by streaming for free on MLB.com, or get tickets to see the stars of the future in person. Early arriving fans will also have a chance to meet top prospects at a pre-game autograph session.

