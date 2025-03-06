20 Spokane Indians to Compete in Spring Breakout

March 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Major League Baseball today announced the rosters and broadcast schedule for the second annual "Spring Breakout" prospect games that will be part of Major League Spring Training and broadcast on MLB Network, local RSNs and streamed on MLB.tv, MLB.com and the MLB App from March 13th-16th.

The Spring Breakout games serve as a showcase of baseball's future stars, as each Major League Club will field a team of top prospects to play a team of top prospects from another organization in a nine-inning exhibition game.

A total of (20) former Spokane Indians players-including Chase Dollander, Charlie Condon, and Kyle Karros-will compete in Spring Breakout when the Rockies take on the White Sox at 2:05 P.M. PT on Sunday, March 16th. A full list of Indians alums selected for the event can be found below:

PITCHERS

Zach Agnos, RHP

Chase Dollander, RHP

Welinton Herrera, LHP

Jaden Hill, RHP

Gabriel Hughes, RHP

Jack Mahoney, RHP

Carson Palmquist, LHP

Michael Prosecky, LHP

CATCHERS

Bryant Betancourt, C/1B

Cole Messina, C

Drew Romo, C

INFIELDERS

Adael Amador, INF

Warming Bernabel, INF

Kyle Karros, INF

Andy Perez, INF

Ryan Ritter, INF

OUTFIELDERS

Benny Montgomery, OF

UTILITY

Cole Carrigg, OF/INF/C

Charlie Condon, OF/INF

Sterlin Thompson, INF/OF

