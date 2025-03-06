20 Spokane Indians to Compete in Spring Breakout
March 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Major League Baseball today announced the rosters and broadcast schedule for the second annual "Spring Breakout" prospect games that will be part of Major League Spring Training and broadcast on MLB Network, local RSNs and streamed on MLB.tv, MLB.com and the MLB App from March 13th-16th.
The Spring Breakout games serve as a showcase of baseball's future stars, as each Major League Club will field a team of top prospects to play a team of top prospects from another organization in a nine-inning exhibition game.
A total of (20) former Spokane Indians players-including Chase Dollander, Charlie Condon, and Kyle Karros-will compete in Spring Breakout when the Rockies take on the White Sox at 2:05 P.M. PT on Sunday, March 16th. A full list of Indians alums selected for the event can be found below:
PITCHERS
Zach Agnos, RHP
Chase Dollander, RHP
Welinton Herrera, LHP
Jaden Hill, RHP
Gabriel Hughes, RHP
Jack Mahoney, RHP
Carson Palmquist, LHP
Michael Prosecky, LHP
CATCHERS
Bryant Betancourt, C/1B
Cole Messina, C
Drew Romo, C
INFIELDERS
Adael Amador, INF
Warming Bernabel, INF
Kyle Karros, INF
Andy Perez, INF
Ryan Ritter, INF
OUTFIELDERS
Benny Montgomery, OF
UTILITY
Cole Carrigg, OF/INF/C
Charlie Condon, OF/INF
Sterlin Thompson, INF/OF
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from March 6, 2025
- Adam Jones Elected to Orioles Hall of Fame - Everett AquaSox
- 20 Spokane Indians to Compete in Spring Breakout - Spokane Indians
- Join Us for Free Community Fan Fest on April 2nd - Spokane Indians
- 12 Alumni on Mariners Spring Breakout Roster - Everett AquaSox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.