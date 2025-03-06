Join Us for Free Community Fan Fest on April 2nd

The first pitch of the 2025 season is right around the corner and we want you to help us kick off a new year of baseball at Fan Fest on Wednesday, April 2nd from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Avista Stadium!

This FREE community event courtesy of Avista and 103.5 The Game includes the Wendy's Home Run Derby and your first chance to meet the 2025 team. Get to the ballpark early for a special autograph session and don't forget to snag a 2025 Schedule Poster presented by Pizza Factory!

Concessions will be available for purchase and fans can browse the Spokane Indians Team Store and stock up for another fun-filled season at the ballpark.

Looking for the best rate on tickets? Mini-Season Plans include 11 games and offer up to 45% savings on day-of-game tickets. Plans include our biggest promotional games of the year like Bluey at the Ballpark and can be customized to fit your schedule. Call (509) 343-6886 for more info.

