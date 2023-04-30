Adael Amador Homers Twice in 15-8 Series Finale Win

Spokane, Wash. - Switch-hitter Adael Adamor connected on two-run homers from both sides of the plate, as the Indians cruised to a 15-8 series finale win over Everett in front of 2,754 fans at Avista Stadium for the Pajama Party Day Game. The win allowed the Spokane to split the series with the AquaSox and improve their record to .500 (9-9).

TOP PERFORMERS

- Amador's slow start with the Indians seems like a distant memory now. The Rockies No. 3 prospect has two home runs, two doubles, two stolen bases, and six RBI over the last two games to raise his average by 55 points.

- Jordan Beck homered for the third time in four games this series and finished the game a triple short of the cycle. Last year's No. 38 overall pick is batting .444 (8-for-18) during his current four-game hitting streak.

- Yanquiel Fernandez hit his second home run of the season and collected three RBI, while Sterlin Thompson, Zach Kokoska, Cristopher Navarro, and Braiden Ward all collected multiple hits in the win.

- After an eventful afternoon for the bullpen, southpaw Evan Justice pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close the game. The 24-year-old out of North Carolina St. has not been scored upon in seven appearances this season (7 IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 13 K).

PREVIOUS GAMES VS. EVERETT AQUASOX

Tuesday, April 25 - Everett's offense exploded for 11 runs in the fifth inning as they ran roughshod over the Indians, 15-2, in front of 1,890 fans at Avista Stadium for the Education Day Game presented by KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM.

Wednesday, April 26 - Seven Spokane pitchers combined for a season-high 17 strikeouts, but it wasn't enough as the visiting AquaSox emerged triumphant, 9-4, in front of 2,093 fans at Avista Stadium for RIBBY the Mascot's Birthday & Redband Rally Night.

Thursday, April 27 - Spokane's talented lineup had been held in check by AquaSox pitching in the first two games of this week's series. That changed in a hurry tonight on Thursday night. The Indians connected on a season-high four home runs and six players had multiple hits as they routed Everett, 17-8, in front of 1,996 fans at Avista Stadium for First Responders Appreciation Night presented by Inland Northwest AGC & Big 99.9 Coyote Country.

Friday, April 28 - Right-hander Victor Juarez tossed five effective innings and was backed by a pair of home runs as the Indians topped the AquaSox, 3-1, in front of 3,755 fans at Avista Stadium for Fireworks Nights presented by Valley Glass and K-102 Country.

Saturday, April 29 - After scoring in each of the game's first six innings, the Indians looked poised to win their third straight against the AquaSox. Then the ninth inning happened. Everett scored four runs in that frame and three more in the tenth to top Spokane, 10-7, in front of 4,806 fans at Avista Stadium for Yoke's Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU Fox 28, &

NEXT HOMESTAND: MAY 9th - 14th vs. Hillsboro Hops

The Indians travel to Eugene for a six-game set against the Emeralds before returning to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, May 9th to face the Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate). The homestand features our first SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night of the season plus Armed Forces Appreciation & Fireworks Night, Yoke's Family Feast Night, and more!

