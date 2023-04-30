Harry's Heroics, Hogan's Homer, Sox Win in Ten

SPOKANE, WA: Down to their last strike, the Everett AquaSox (11-8) overcame a four-run deficit in the ninth inning to defeat the Spokane Indians (8-9) 10-7 in 10 innings. The victory ended a two-game losing streak and pulled the AquaSox to within one game of the league leading Eugene Emeralds.

Jonatan Clase continued to swing a hot bat by leading off the game with his league leading seventh home run of the season over the left field wall. It was the second time in the last three games that Clase has opened the game with a home run. Clase has hit five home runs in the last six games.

Spokane would score the next five runs of the game over the first four innings. The Indians tied the game in the bottom of the first inning when Adeal Amador scored on a Sterlin Thompson groundout. Amador then drove in the go-ahead run in the second when he grounded out, scoring AJ Lewis on the play. Juan Gerrero built on the Spokane lead in the third inning with an RBI double that scored Jordan Beck to make it a 3-1 game. Amador added another RBI in the fourth inning when he hit a line drive double into right field that allowed Nic Kent to score for a 4-1 lead. Amador scored Spokane's fifth run in similar fashion to the first inning when he one again scored on a Thompson ground out for a 5-1.

Everett cut the Spokane lead in half with two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Axel Sanchez scored when he stole home on a double steal with Erik Stock who stole second. Stock then scored on a Clase double, and the Sox trailed 5-3. Spokane's Juan Guerrero however added a run to Spokane's total with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning and it was 6-3 through five innings,

The Thompson/Amador combo struck again in the sixth when Thompson drove in Amador for the third time in the game, this time on a double to increase Spokane's lead to 7-3 through six. The score would not change again until the ninth inning.

Ben Ramirez led off the ninth inning with his second home run of the year to trim the deficit to 7-4. With runners on the corners, Charlie Welch brought in Hogan Windish sacrifice fly to make it a 7-5 game. After Stock was then hit by a pitch the Indians brought in Tyler Ahearn, who hadn't given up a run all season.

The move to bring in Ahearn initially seemed to be the correct decision as he retired Clase on his first pitch of the game, a infield pop-up and the AquaSox were down to their final out with Harry Ford coming up to the plate. Ford quickly fell behind 0-2 and the Sox were down to their final strike of the game. Ford however had other ideas, as he hit the next pitch off the outfield wall in left center field for a double, scoring Sanchez and Stock to tie the game at 7-7. Ahearn then intentionally walked Alberto Rodriguez and hit Tyler Locklear to load the bases before finally getting out of the inning by getting Ramirez to ground out.

Windish led off the tenth inning with Ramirez starting at second base. Windish hit Ahearn's third pitch of the inning over the left field wall for a two-run home run, giving the Sox their first lead of the game 9-7. It was the fourth home run of the season for Windish. The AquaSox added one more insurance run when Sanchez walked, went to second on a passed ball and then scored on a Welch single. Ty Adcock then closed out the game by pitching a scoreless tenth inning for the thrilling win. It was the first professional win of his career.

Wrapping It Up

Ford finished the game two-for-four with two walks, a double and two RBI. Clase went two-for-six with a double, home run, one run scored and two RBI. Clase now has a six-game hitting streak and has two or more hits in four straight games. Ramirez was two-for-five with a home run, two runs scored and one RBI. Windish also added a home run, walk, two runs and two RBI. Sanchez walked three times and scored three runs. Welch drove in two runs and Stock scored twice. Adcock picked up the win with two scoreless innings to close out the game and has yet to give up a run this season through seven innings. Kyle Hill threw a scoreless inning and lowered his ERA to 1.23. Sam Carlson also threw 1.1 innings, his second straight scoreless appearance.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The two teams will wrap up their six-game series on Sunday April 30. RHP Bernie Martinez (1-0, 3.46 ERA) will start for Everett while LHP Carson Palmquist (1-1, 4.00 ERA) will take the mound for Spokane. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and the pre-game show begins at 12:45 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM for all of the action.

The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field with a six-game homestand against the Tri-City Dust Devils starting on May 2. Join us for Baseball Bingo, Funko Friday, and more exciting entertainment when the AquaSox return.

