Abraham Toro to Make Rehab Appearance in Everett

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: The Everett AquaSox have confirmed that Abraham Toro will make a Major League Baseball Rehabilitation appearance in Everett on Tuesday, May 31.

The Mariners placed Toro on the 10-day injured list on May 22nd with a left shoulder sprain. In parts of two seasons with the Mariners, he has appeared in 98 games. So far, he has appeared in 38 games this season for the Mariners.

This will be Toro's first time putting on the AquaSox uniform and first time in the minor leagues since June of 2021 with AAA Sugar Land.

First pitch is scheduled on Tuesday is set for 6:05 p.m and game two will be a seven inning game, it's scheduled to take place at 7:05.

