Two Game Tuesday - 6:05 First Pitch

The AquaSox return to Funko Field this week for a six-game home stand, and we can't wait to see Sox Nation in full effect.

As a reminder, we had a suspended game against the Eugene Emeralds due to weather earlier this season. The game will be resumed on TONIGHT at 6:05. The regularly scheduled game for that night will take place afterwards. The second game will be a 7-inning contest. Come early and stay late.

Don't forget it's BECU Family Night. Upper Box tickets are only $7.00! One and a half games for the price of one.

FROG FACTS:

Everett remains hot as they have won 7 out of their last 11 games including five games in a row at home.

Spencer Packard and Dariel Gomez are tied for the NWL lead in home runs (8)

Adam Macko leads the league in strikeouts (60) and Bryce Miller is fourth in the league (51). Miller has the second lowest WHIP (0.84).

ï»¿Tyler Keenan is hitting .3664 in his last 9 games (12 H, 1 2B, 2 HR, 4 R, 9 RBI)

UPCOMING HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS

Wednesday, June 1 - 7:05 First Pitch

Baseball Bingo is back! Pick up your Tulalip Resort Casino Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth. Play along and win some great prizes.

Don't forget to stop by any Snohomish County HomeStreet Bank location to pick up a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Box ticket - available for all Wednesday home games in 2022. Coupons can be redeemed at the Front Office or Box Office; tickets are subject to availability.

We also look forward to seeing all members of our Silver Sluggers Club.

Thursday, June 2 - 7:05 First Pitch

We hope you have a big appetite for our Throwback Thursday game.

Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, $3.00 sodas, $3.00 popcorn and $3.00 12-ounce cans of Coors Light. What a deal!

Friday, June 3 - 7:05 First Pitch

It's Funko Friday...we are giving away a limited-edition sweatshirt to the first 2,500 fans. Limit one per person (not one per ticket).

Make sure you line up early as we have limited size options.

We are kicking off our annual COPA weekend presented by The Everett Clinic.

The AquaSox will be taking the field as the Everett Conquistadores wearing special theme jerseys and hats. "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. All jerseys will be auctioned off on-line starting on Thursday.

Saturday, June 4th - 7:05 First Pitch

COPA weekend presented by The Everett Clinic continues. The AquaSox will be taking the field as the Everett Conquistadores wearing special theme jerseys and hats.

Celebrate Pride Night at Funko Field in support of LGBTQIA+ persons and the fight for equality. We are committed to making sure that our communities are a place where all feel welcome and loved. Pride Night is an evening to recognize those efforts and have some fun, too.

ï»¿

Postgame Launch-a-Ball with great prizes (one fan will win $100!)

ï»¿Postgame Fireworks Spectacular presented by The Everett Clinic

Sunday, June 5 - 4:05 First Pitch

COPA weekend presented by The Everett Clinic continues. The AquaSox will be taking the field as the Everett Conquistadores wearing special theme jerseys.

Visit Speedway Chevrolet in Monroe for your FREE tickets to any 2022 Sunday home game.

Get four Upper Box seats, four hot dogs, four chips, and your choice of four Chick-fil-A entree vouchers for just $44.00 for any Sunday game. Must be purchased ahead of time; this deal is not available on-line. It's an $85.00 value for only $44.00!

Mobile Ticketing:

All your tickets can be found on the MiLB First Pitch App! Click HERE to download it from the App Store. Click HERE to download it from Google Play.

