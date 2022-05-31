Dust Devils Back Home Tonight

COCA-COLA TUESDAY TONIGHT!

TUESDAY, MAY 31ST

The Dust Devils are back home this week for a six game series against the Hillsboro Hops, the Arizona Diamondbacks High-A Affiliate.

TONIGHT is Coca-Cola Tuesday! All 21-oz Coca-Cola products are only $2 ALL NIGHT LONG! Gates open at 5:30pm with first pitch at 6:30pm!

Click here to purchase your tickets!

Wed. June 1st - WASHINGTON WEDNESDAY: Join the Dust Devils Wednesday night to celebrate the wonderful state of Washington!

Thur. June 2nd - FANTASTY BASEBALL NIGHT: Fans will be given a Fantasy Baseball Scorecard to keep track of specific points for a chance to win prizes provided by D-BAT!

Friday. June 3rd - FAMILY FEAST NIGHT: Bring out the family for Friday Family Feast Night thanks to Yoke's Fresh Market! You can grab a $2 hot dog, or $1 ice cream sandwich, bag of chips, and 12oz Coca-Cola products all night long! It's also the first time the Dust Devils will play as the Columbia River Rooster Tails!

Sat. June 4th - POST GAME FIREWORKS: Saturday night we'll put a cherry on the evening with our thrilling Post Game Fireworks Show presented by Cascade Natural Gas!

Sun. June 5th - LOVE AT 425: Our friends from the local Papa Murphy's will be out here at the ballpark sampling and holding raffles all game long!

