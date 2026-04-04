"A THUNDEROUS HEADER!!!"

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Video courtesy of US Soccer

Samuel Owusu's header was the start of a U.S. Open Cup second round Cupset over Indy Eleven!







United Soccer League One Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.