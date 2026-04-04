"A THUNDEROUS HEADER!!!"
Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Union Omaha YouTube Video
Video courtesy of US Soccer
Samuel Owusu's header was the start of a U.S. Open Cup second round Cupset over Indy Eleven!
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