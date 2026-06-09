A Royal Strike for Charlotte!

Published on June 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







A first-half offensive onslaught by the Charlotte Independence drove them to a 5-1 win over FC Naples at Paradise Coast Sports Complex as goals from Prince Saydee, Souaibou Marou, Jon Bakero, and a brace by Luis Álvarez sent Charlotte to third in the USL League One standings on Wednesday night.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 8, 2026

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