A Royal Strike for Charlotte!
Published on June 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
A first-half offensive onslaught by the Charlotte Independence drove them to a 5-1 win over FC Naples at Paradise Coast Sports Complex as goals from Prince Saydee, Souaibou Marou, Jon Bakero, and a brace by Luis Álvarez sent Charlotte to third in the USL League One standings on Wednesday night.
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United Soccer League One Stories from June 8, 2026
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- Spokane Edges AC Boise 2-1 in Closely Contested USL Cup Clash - Athletic Club Boise
- New York Cosmos to Host Santos Laguna in International Friendly at Hinchliffe Stadium - New York Cosmos
- Sarasota Takes Battle for Paradise, Extends Win Streak to Three - Sarasota Paradise
- Hearts Fall to Brooklyn FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Road Match - Portland Hearts of Pine
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