A Rookie Did This?!

Published on December 27, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm YouTube Video







Nolan Byrne of the Georgia Swarm goes for the far-side dunk!!







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.