A Preview of the Upcoming Homestand

Take a look at all of the exciting things we have going on this weekend!

Furry Friend Friday

July 2nd vs Lexington Legends

It is Furry Friend Friday! Fans are invited to bring their pets to the ballpark. Pet passes are just $2, all proceeds from pet passes are donated to the Humane Association. All pets are welcome! All fans 14 and under will receive a free West Virginia Power Baseball cardset presented by Thomas Health. Before the game there will be a pre-game concert by Emmalea Deal from 5:30-6:30.

First Pitch at 7:05, Gates open at 5:30.

Tickets: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID=317018

Megablast Fireworks

July 3rd Doubleheader vs Lexington Legends

The Charlies take the field in their Charleston Charlies Throwback Uniforms. This will be a doubleheader with the second game starting 30 minutes after the first. After the second game concludes we will set off a spectacular Megablast Fireworks show! In between the games and after the fireworks Three's Company Blues will be performing on the Budweiser stage.

First Pitch at 5:05, gates open at 4:30.

Tickets:https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID=317019

SuperMegablast 4th of July Fireworks and Salute to Service

July 4th vs Lexington Legends

Salute to Service featuring our biggest, grandest, and most spectacular fireworks show of the season presented by AARP, A Super Megablast! We will also honor West Virginia's National Hero Woody Williams. Before the Game Elvis will be in the building performing his greatest hits from 5:30 to 6:30. Spend your Independence Day with the West Virginia Power!

First Pitch 7:05, gates open 5:30.

Tickets: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID=317020

Awful Night Featuring our Salute to the Mullet

July 5th Doubleheader vs Lexington Legends

Awful Night, we take our normal pride in our work and throw it out the window. Throughout the night we will be saluting to the mullet. The fan with the best mullet in attendance will win a prize.

First Pitch 5:05, gates open 4:30.

Tickets: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID=317021

Throwback Charlies Tuesday

July 6th vs York Revolution

The Power take the Field as the Charlies. Fans 50 years and older get $2 off tickets. First Pitch 6:05, gates open at 5:30.

Tickets: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID=317022

Wednesday NIght Fireworks

July 7th vs York Revolution

After our game we will fire off our very special Humpday Fireworks.

First Pitch 7:05, gates open 6:00.

Tickets:https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID=317023

Thirsty Thursday

July 8th vs York Revolution

Thirsty Thursday! Every Thursday fans are invited to enjoy beer specials all game! Just $2 for all domestic cans and domestic 16oz drafts.

First pitch 7:05 pm, gates open 6:00 pm.

TIckets: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID=317024

