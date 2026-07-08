"A PHENOMENAL GOAL FROM TEDDY BAKER!!!"
Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
Nick Moon opened the scoring for the hosts before goals from Finn McRobb and Teddy Baker propelled One Knoxville SC to a comeback 2-1 victory over Athletic Club Boise at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium, earning the visitors their fourth win in row to sit firmly in the top three positions of the League One standings.
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United Soccer League One Stories from July 8, 2026
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