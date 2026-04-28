A New Era of Playoff Football: CFL

Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Coming in 2027, a CFL season built for Summer long weekends, as the CFL and CFLPA champion a new era of Playoff football.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 28, 2026

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