A New Chapter Begins: Promotion & Relegation Is Coming to the United Soccer League

March 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The United Soccer League (USL) announced today that a supermajority of club owners voted to implement a promotion and relegation system, marking a groundbreaking decision that will reshape the future of professional soccer in the United States.

The USL becomes the first professional sports league in the U.S. to adopt this global model, creating an interconnected three-tiered men's professional soccer system, where teams earn promotion to a higher division or face relegation to a lower division based on their performance during the season. With this historic step, the USL aligns with the world's top leagues-including the English Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga-where promotion and relegation raises the stakes of every match, drives fan engagement, and elevates the overall competition of the game.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.