A Letter from Rail Yard Dawgs President, Mickey Gray

It is with shock, frustration and disappointment that I am writing this message today. As you have already heard, the SPHL has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season. Myself, the ownership group, and staff all support the SPHL in this decision. Despite the devastating financial impact, we believe this to be the right thing to do at this time for the safety of our players, staff and most importantly the great fans of this organization.

While sitting here I can't help but think about all of the people who have contributed to this team's season and who are affected by this cancelation. To our ownership group, front office staff, hockey staff, players, season ticket holders, corporate sponsors, off-ice officials, booster club and all Berglund Center staff; thank you for what you have all contributed to this team and season. Your passion, commitment, and dedication to this team is second to none and is appreciated more than you all know.

To all of our fans; you are what makes this team possible. Your enthusiasm for Rail Yard Dawgs hockey is something that impresses me day in and day out. The fact that we cannot bring you seven more regular season home games and a potential playoff run breaks my heart.

In the days to come we will be communicating details regarding refunds and credits to make all fans who have purchased tickets to coming games whole. Thank you for your patience while we get that information together and out to you.

I will not lie to you, the financial impact of losing one fourth of our home schedule this season will be substantial. Despite this setback, we will pick ourselves up off of the mat and we will endure. We have been fortunate to have this phenomenal and supportive fan base in our four seasons in this community. That support will be important now more than ever as we navigate through this challenging time.

I hope that you all stay safe throughout this ordeal and I cannot wait to see you all on opening night for the 2020- 21 season.

-Mickey Gray President, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

