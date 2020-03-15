Statement from the Storm

The statement below has been issued by Storm management:

"It is with heavy hearts we announce the remainder of the 2019-2020 season has been cancelled per the decision made earlier today by the SPHL. We are incredibly disappointed for our fans, players and staff but fully support the leagues decision to ensure the well-being of everyone involved. We are committed to taking the steps to do what is right for our greatest fans and supporters.

Sponsors, groups and season ticket holders will be contacted by the Storm front office this week. Anyone who bought single game tickets online through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded within five to seven business days. Tickets purchased through the box office must be returned to the Taxslayer Center for a refund.

The Storm front office is not allowing visitors at this time. We appreciate your patience and ask that you send all questions to info@quadcitystorm.com or call the Storm front office at 309-277-1364."

