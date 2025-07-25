USL1 Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

A Chattanooga Sweep.: USL League One Save of the Week Winner: Week 20 - Jason Smith

July 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video


Check out the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Statistics



United Soccer League One Stories from July 25, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central