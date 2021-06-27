9th-Inning Lead Slips Away

Tri-City Dust Devils on the mound

The Tri-City Dust Devils (15-31) dropped a back-and-forth affair on Saturday night at Gesa Stadium 9-6 to the Everett AquaSox. Ty Greene had his best day at the plate of the season in the loss, collecting three hits and scoring two runs.

A one-run lead entering the top of the ninth inning proved not to be enough for the Dust Devils. Everett rallied to score four runs off reliever Zac Kristofac to erase Tri-City's lead. Command issues once again were an issue for the second straight night. The Dust Devils surrendered 10 walks and hit two Everett batters.

The six-game series will come to an end on Sunday night. First pitch is set for 6:05pm at Gesa Stadium. Right-hander Dylan King will toe the rubber for the Dust Devils in the series finale, while Everett will counter with right-hander Taylor Dollard.

For more information regarding tickets for upcoming home games visit www.dustdevilsbaseball.comÂ or call the team's office at (509) 544-8789. With capacity restrictions in place, it's more important than ever to get your tickets prior to the day of the game.

