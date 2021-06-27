Hops Streak Melts from Scorching Spokane Sticks

The Hillsboro Hops fell to the Spokane Indians 9-3 to snap their three game winning streak. It was a hit barrage for the Indians from start to finish, totaling 17 on the night.

Hops starter Justin Vernia allowed four consecutive singles to start the game. The right hander impressively was able to get out of the first inning only allowing one run, forcing a strike out and double play to end the threat. Vernia put up scoreless frames in the second and third, but got knocked around in the fourth and was chased from the game. After recording the first out of the inning, Vernia gave up two singles and a double before a mound visit from Hops manager Vince Harrison. Spokane's next batter Isaac Collins drove in a two-run triple and that would be all for Vernia's night. Wesley Rodriguez took over in a tough spot and drilled Aaron Schunk and walked Willie MacIver to load the bases. Michael Toglia delivered a two-RBI (run batted in) single to cap off a five-run inning for Spokane.

Hillsboro entered the fifth inning trailing 6-0. Leodany Perez drove in the first run for the Hops on a sacrifice fly to center field. The Indians scored in the top of the sixth. The Hops showed signs of life in their half of the frame. Dominic Canzone scorched a solo home run (3) over the right field fence to start the inning. With one out, Reece Hampton walked and stole second base (12). Hampton advance to third on a throwing error by Spokane's catcher Daniel Cope. Cam Coursey took advantage of the mistake, driving in Hampton with a single.

The Indians scored two more runs in the top of the seventh to take a 9-3 lead. Collins was the story for Spokane, knocking four hits and was a home run away from the cycle. Toglia added two hits and three RBIs.

Hillsboro (19-26) and Spokane (21-26) will face off for the final game of the series tomorrow at 11:05 a.m. The game will air on Rip City Radio 620 AM with pregame coverage beginning at 10:50 a.m.

