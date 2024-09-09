9.8.2024: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights
September 9, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video
Brooklyn FC's Jessica Garziano scores a late penalty to earn a 1-1 draw in the club's season opener against Spokane Zephyr FC after Taryn Reis opened the scoring in the first half.
