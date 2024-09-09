Sun Earn First-Ever Win in Thriller vs Lexington

September 9, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Sun FC defeated Lexington SC 3-2 Sunday afternoon in Lexington.

The Sun came into the game undefeated but having yet to earn a win over their first two games. Lexington was coming off of a 1-1 draw against Carolina and was returning home for their home-opener.

The visiting Sun came out of the gates strong Sunday, making numerous runs and putting a number of shots on target early on.

Tampa Bay broke through in the 20th minute with a Natalia Staude strike from outside of the box to give the Sun a 1-0 lead. The lead was then doubled in the 31st minute when Staude put a cross in the box for Carlee Giamonna who slotted in a right-footed goal.

Lexington responded in the second half, scoring 12 minutes into the half and continuing to press for more. The Sun weathered the storm, showing composure defensively and continuing to create opportunities offensively. Ashley Clark was able to gain control of a loose ball in the box in the 79th minute and put it in the back of the net to extend the Sun's lead.

Despite a late score by Lexington, Clark's goal proved to be the decider. The 3-2 Sun victory was the highest scoring match in the USL Super League so far this season.

Tampa Bay Sun FC returns to Riverfront Stadium this Saturday, September 14, for Hispanic Heritage Night. The Sun will look to keep the winning ways going on a night of fun, featuring roaming dance numbers, a drum circle, LatinX-influenced music programming, and a limited-edition Vamos Tampa rally towel. Secure your seats HERE. -->

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.