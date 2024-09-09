Zephyr Secures Draw with Brooklyn FC in Second-Ever Match

September 9, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







In the first of three September home matches for Spokane Zephyr FC, the team picked up their second 1-1 draw of the season as they hosted Brooklyn FC Sunday night.

"We left some chances out there," said head coach Jo Johnson. "So, a little bit disappointed but happy that we were creating those chances and implementing what we've been working on, and then just continuing to build as the season progresses and putting those pieces together."

Zephyr had one match under their belt and a two week break between matches entering the match against Brooklyn, who had yet to make their USL Super League debut following their first match being postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

The first half saw both teams going back and forth, with Spokane controlling 56.4% of possession. A shot was not recorded until the 17th minute when Brooklyn's Leah Scarpelli took the ball off her left foot and shot it over Spokane's goal from outside the penalty box.

Alyssa Bourgeois got her first start for Zephyr as a right back and put in a solid defensive shift against the Brooklyn press. On the offensive side, she had a key cross to Emma Jaskaniec who sent it wide in the last minute of the match.

Spokane's first chance to score wouldn't come until the 21st minute when Emina Ekić had a shot on target saved by the keeper off a stray pass in the penalty box. She was caught offside, giving possession back to Brooklyn.

Zephyr found the breakthrough in the 35th minute through Taryn Ries. Ekić dribbled down the far-right side, threading a cross on the ground to Ries who was waiting on the backside to bury it in the bottom right corner of the net.

"It feels great," Ries said. "I mean, just to be surrounded by all these fans, in my home state, it's just such a good feeling, for sure."

Brooklyn kept pressure on Spokane throughout the first half and entered the second half hungry for a goal. Early in the half, Izzy Nino saved a shot from Brooklyn just inside the box, her first of three saves on the night.

Both Jodi Ülkekul and Jenny Vetter made their debuts for Spokane with Gonzaga product Ülkekul replacing Ries in the 63rd minute and Vetter replacing Ekic in the 79th.

Despite being outshot 10-7, Zephyr was able to hold on to their lead until the 85th minute when Nino saved a shot inside the penalty box that rebounded to a Brooklyn forward who was brought down by Nino leading to a penalty for Brooklyn. The call resulted in the fourth yellow card of the night against Spokane and Brooklyn's first ever goal when Jessica Garziano converted the penalty.

Spokane was unable to find the back of the net in the remaining minutes of the half plus five minutes of stoppage time, settling for a 1-1 draw and earning a point on the league table.

"It definitely felt like it was another first game, just with three weeks being in between each game," captain Sarah Clark said. "It'll be nice moving forward, kind of getting into a rhythm of a week of training and then a game every weekend. So yeah, I felt like today we kind of had a bit of jitters again. So I feel like getting into that rhythm will take that side of it away."

Zephyr remains at fourth in the USL Super League standings with 2 points and a record of 0-0-2. The club is looking for its first win of the season and have two home games left in "Zeptember." Spokane will host Carolina Ascent FC on Sept. 15 for STEM Night with match theme "Brilliant" and DC Power FC on Sept. 22 at ONE Spokane Stadium. On Sept. 15, bring the family for a fun science project on the concourse courtesy of Mobius.

