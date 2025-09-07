9.6.2025: Union Omaha vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Union Omaha YouTube Video
Max Schneider leads Union Omaha to joint-largest victory in club history with match-winning goal, pair of assists in defending champions' 5-0 rout of newcomers Texoma FC at Werner Park.
Check out the Union Omaha Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from September 6, 2025
- Texoma Lose Away from Home - Texoma FC
- Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Texoma FC - Union Omaha
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Union Omaha Stories
- Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Texoma FC
- Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Av Alta FC
- Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Charlotte Independence
- Union Omaha Hires Jamie Henderson as Club's First Sporting Director
- Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC