9.6.2025: Union Omaha vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Max Schneider leads Union Omaha to joint-largest victory in club history with match-winning goal, pair of assists in defending champions' 5-0 rout of newcomers Texoma FC at Werner Park.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.