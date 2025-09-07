9.6.2025: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC overcomes early deficit to defeat 10-man One Knoxville SC for first time in last six tries, as goals from Sebastián Vivas, Niall Reid-Stephen help South Georgia record 2-1 win at Tormenta Stadium and consecutive league victories for first time since September 2023.







