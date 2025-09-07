9.6.2025: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video
South Georgia Tormenta FC overcomes early deficit to defeat 10-man One Knoxville SC for first time in last six tries, as goals from Sebastián Vivas, Niall Reid-Stephen help South Georgia record 2-1 win at Tormenta Stadium and consecutive league victories for first time since September 2023.
Check out the South Georgia Tormenta FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from September 6, 2025
- Charlotte Fall in Heartbreaker to Chattanooga, 1-0 - Charlotte Independence
- Tormenta FC Downs One Knoxville 2-1 at Home - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- FC Naples Clinches a 2-1 Win over Greenville Triumph - FC Naples
- Mensah's Goal Not Enough in 2-1 Road Defeat against Naples - Greenville Triumph SC
- Texoma Lose Away from Home - Texoma FC
- Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Texoma FC - Union Omaha
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Georgia Tormenta FC Stories
- Tormenta FC Downs One Knoxville 2-1 at Home
- Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. One Knoxville SC
- Tunbridge Nominated for August Player of the Month Across League One
- Pack, Rasheed, Reid-Stephen Named to Team of the Week
- Handwalla Bwana Earns Somali National Team Call-Up