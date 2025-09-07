9.6.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Aiden McFadden's spectacular first-half strike proved the game-winner as Louisville City FC took a 1-0 victory against Rhode Island FC at Centreville Bank Stadium to clinch a top-four finish in the USL Championship Eastern Conference.







