9.6.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Aiden McFadden's spectacular first-half strike proved the game-winner as Louisville City FC took a 1-0 victory against Rhode Island FC at Centreville Bank Stadium to clinch a top-four finish in the USL Championship Eastern Conference.
Check out the Rhode Island FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 6, 2025
- Blake Ties Franchise Record for Goals in USLC Era - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC Falls, 1-0, to Louisville City FC in Physical Eastern Conference Battle - Rhode Island FC
- Rowdies Lose Out, 2-0, To Sacramento - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Battery Clinch Playoff Spot with 2-1 Win Over Indy, Jennings Bags Brace - Charleston Battery
- Hadji Barry Debuts, Panayotou Scores Winner as Hartford Tops Miami FC on the Road - Hartford Athletic
- Opportunistic Republic FC Takes Down Tampa Bay Rowdies - Sacramento Republic FC
- Orange County SC Left Stunned in 4-0 Loss to Detroit City FC - Orange County SC
- Rising Keeps Clean Sheet Against Vegas - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rising Keeps Clean Sheet in 0-0 Draw Against Las Vegas Lights FC - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Rhode Island FC Falls, 1-0, to Louisville City FC in Physical Eastern Conference Battle
- RIFC Kicks Looks to Build Momentum vs. Louisville City FC on Kids Night, Presented by Rhode Island Energy
- Rhode Island FC to Celebrate Young Fans in Second Annual Kids Night, Presented by Rhode Island Energy
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Louisville City FC | September 6, 2025
- Koke Vegas Named to USL Championship Week 26 Team of the Week