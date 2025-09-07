9.6.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Darren Smith recorded a goal and assist while Ates Diouf and Jeciel Cedeño also scored first-half goals as Detroit City FC took a 4-1 victory against Orange County SC at Keyworth Stadium to extend Le Rouge's undefeated streak to five games.
