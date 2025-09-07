9.6.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Darren Smith recorded a goal and assist while Ates Diouf and Jeciel Cedeño also scored first-half goals as Detroit City FC took a 4-1 victory against Orange County SC at Keyworth Stadium to extend Le Rouge's undefeated streak to five games.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.