9.6.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video
League-leading Chattanooga Red Wolves SC stretches unbeaten streak to 12 matches, secures 1-0 victory at CHI Memorial Stadium after forcing Charlotte Independence own goal in 90th minute.
