9.6.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video







League-leading Chattanooga Red Wolves SC stretches unbeaten streak to 12 matches, secures 1-0 victory at CHI Memorial Stadium after forcing Charlotte Independence own goal in 90th minute.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.