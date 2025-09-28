USL1 Portland Hearts of Pine

9.27.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine stretches club-record unbeaten streak to eight matches, defeats fellow expansion side Texoma FC, 1-0, as Nathan Messer nets winner in 75th minute at sold-out Fitzpatrick Stadium.

