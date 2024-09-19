9.18.2024: New Mexico United vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

September 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Greg Hurst scored a pair of second-half goals after Abdi Mohamed had opened the scoring to lead New Mexico United to a 3-1 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Isotopes Park to clinch its fifth postseason berth in six season and extend its lead at the top of the Western Conference to 10 points.

