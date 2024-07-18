9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit at Clover Stadium July 20th

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are proud to host their annual NYPD vs FDNY Heroes Baseball Classic this Saturday, July 20th, pitting New York City's Finest (the police department squad) versus NYC's Bravest (the firefighters' team), with first pitch scheduled for 6:30pm EDT.

Great seats are still available, and tickets can be purchased on game day at Clover Stadium. All ticket proceeds benefit the NYPD Finest & FDNY Bravest baseball teams.

The game will be followed by an always-outstanding fireworks display.

And, as part of this year's event, everyone in attendance will have a chance to explore the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit -- an interactive tour conducted by members of the FDNY who were eyewitnesses to history, providing firsthand accounts of their personal experiences on September 11th, 2001.

The dedicated mobile exhibit, which focuses on the events and heroes of 9/11, is available for visits Saturday from 4pm until 8pm.

