Mendham Named All-Star Game MVP

July 18, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

QUÉBEC CITY - In the league's 31st annual mid-season All-Star Game, INF David Mendham and RHP Zach Smith help guide the West Division All-Stars to a 2-1 over the East Division.

Mendham earned the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award after going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

Both pitching staffs were tremendous in the game, combining for 21 strikeouts. Smith struck out two in his appearance in the contest.

Mendham scored the game's opening run, being driven in by Schaumburg's Christian Fedko following his double. The West added a second run immediately after.

The East's lone run came in the sixth before both pitching staffs locked the game down for good.

After four days off, Evansville will take the field again tomorrow when they welcome the Washington Wild Things to Bosse Field. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

