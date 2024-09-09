8 Wildcats Head to NHL Training Camps

September 9, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Eight of the Moncton Wildcats' have been given the opportunity to showcase their talents on one of hockey's biggest stages, as they have been invited to participate in NHL training camps this season among 6 different NHL teams. This prestigious recognition not only highlights the exceptional skill and dedication of these players but also underscores the Wildcats' commitment to developing top-tier talent capable of competing at the highest levels. As these Wildcats set their sights on the NHL, we can't wait to watch members of our team show off what Moncton has to offer.

Boston Bruins

Loke Johansson, drafted (2024)

Markus Vidicek

Keegan Warren

Calgary Flames

Etienne Morin, signed (2024)

Nashville Predators

Dylan MacKinnon, drafted (2023)

San Jose Sharks

Julius Sumpf

St Louis Blues

Juraj Pekarcik, drafted (2023)

Utah Hockey Club

Gabe Smith, drafted (2024)

