Ten New Officials in the QMJHL

Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce the addition of five new referees and five new linesmen to its team of officials for the 2024-2025 season.

Samuel Charette (Laurentides-Lanaudière), Émile Leblanc (Laval) and William Kelly (Lac-St-Louis) are the three new referees, while Sam Currie and Jack Robinson, after five and three seasons respectively as linesmen, will now have orange stripes on their jersey sleeves.

The five new linesmen will be : Pierre-Olivier Couture (Hockey Nova Scotia), Adam Culbert (Hockey Nova Scotia), Benjamin Fortin (Quebec City), Émeric Massé (Outaouais) and Jarrold MacAdam (Hockey Prince Edward Island).

QMJHL Director of Refereeing Richard Trottier would also like to point out that referee Josh Deyoung, after 17 seasons of service, and linesmen David Rodrigue and Marc Simard, after 22 and 21 seasons respectively, will be in their final seasons in 2024-2025.

They will all put on their skates on Friday, September 20, for the start of the regular season. Happy season to all officials, and welcome to the new ones!

